What Private Investigators do is utilise their skills to obtain evidence by uncovering the truth of a situation by gathering evidence for their clients.
Private Investigators in the UK assist clients in finding the answers to questions, skills, that will have been developed over many years, assisting clients in legal, commercial and private matters.
Being a successful Private Investigator in todays world, not only requires the investigator to be fully conversant with current legislation surrounding the evidence they obtain and how it is obtained, but this needs to be matched by tenacity and a duty to their client to obtain that information in a lawful manner.
In the digital age we live in, most information is at our fingertips, many clients that come to us will have consulted the “google” assistant. A good investigator will know how to access information from years of experience, within the confines of the law, that goes beyond these initial searches.
Usually information that is readily available needs to be backed up by diligent investigation to get to the truth of the matter, usually with many avenues fully investigated before a conclusion is arrived at.
Private Investigators have a diverse role in a modern society, assisting clients in a wide range of services, giving their expertise, resourcefulness and dedication to finding the truth of a situation.
Successful private Investigators have the resources required to conduct a wide range of investigations that are available to private individuals, commercial businesses, lawyers and official organisations.
Just some of the services below are examples of what a private investigator can do.
- Background Checks
- Tracing Enquiries
- On-Line Dating Fraud
- Vehicle and Asset Tracing
- Relationship Investigations
- Investigating an unfaithful partner
- Employee Theft Investigations
- Employee Absenteeism
- Employee Misconduct
- Due Diligence Investigations
- Commercial Surveillance
- Criminal Defence
- Pre-marriage investigations
- Tracing Birth Parents
- Relationship surveillance
By speaking with one of our experienced investigators we will be able to guide you through.
24/7 Help & Advice