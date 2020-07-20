When to hire a private investigator

An essential service for unpicking complex issues, hiring a private investigator can provide a level of care and diligence that would be impossible to secure from anywhere else. But with so many ideas and misconceptions around what it is that a private detective specifically does; it can be hard to know when to hire one and what issues can be addressed by hiring a professional.

So, what exactly is a private investigator and where can they provide the greatest benefit?

What is a Private Investigator?

A highly trained professional, a private investigator allows you undertake an investigation into a situation that is causing you concern, stress, or threating your personal or professional life. Most commonly used by legal services and private individuals – hiring a detective allows you to detail the specifics of your case and discuss the approach that a detective can take to resolve your issues.

This can range from the investigator undertaking research into an individual or organisation, undertaking tasks on your behalf and operating as you see fit Any reliable business will understand that investigations reflect on the entity that commissioned them, providing the highest possible standards of diligence and care to avoid disruption.

Choosing the right provider will match you with a professional with a strong record of delivery, the highest possible standards of care, and let you enjoy complete peace of mind as they work to resolve issues on your behalf.

What are the benefits?

Choosing to reach out to a private investigator allows for a number of benefits that simply would be unavailable anywhere else. These include but are not limited to-

Bespoke Care: Seeking help from the police and other authorities can be extremely useful, but their interests are in serving the public and making the most of their limited resources. Hiring a private detective lets them channel all their time and energy into solving a problem that is directly affecting you, providing the best possible standards of service for your unique situation.

Professional Experience: Any private investigator from a quality organisation will be able to draw upon a comprehensive amount of hard earned knowledge. This can allow them to take an effective approach that obtains the results you need in a timely manner, without excessive expense, risk, or drawing attention to your role in the situation.

Guidance and Insight: In addition to practical skills, a professional detective agency will be able to provide guidance and advice on the best approach to obtain the results you are looking for. This can be as simple as advising you on the options available before and after an investigation begins, to making inquiries on your behalf and ensuring that your interests are fully catered for.

What situations are they of use in?

Highly adaptable and dependable, private investigators can be used in a wide range of scenarios. While every client and caseload is different, these include but are not limited to-

Relationship Investigations: Taking the time to review an individual’s background can allow you to know whether to enter a personal or professional relationship. This can range from matrimonial investigation to see if a partner is undertaking an affair, committing online dating fraud, investigations friends and family to determine motivations for their behaviour, or potential partners when starting a business.

Corporate Investigations: These can be internal or external, allowing you to get a better understanding of the running of your company or potential risks posed by other businesses operating in your sector. This can help source evidence for fraud, theft, or other illicit activities – arming you with the evidence you need to pursue disciplinary or legal action

Criminal Defence: Often deployed by lawyers or private individuals, an investigator can help sift through masses of information to help you find the evidence you need to prove your innocence. This can involve extensive research, boots on the ground research, or finding exculpatory evidence or testimony to help form the backbone of your defence.

Digital Investigations: A reliable detective agency will be able to conduct online investigations on your behalf, allowing you to understand the individuals operating behind accounts, ensuring the people are who they say they are, and helping you validate the identity of an individual before undertaking any legal, disciplinary, or punitive action.

Background checks: Undertaking a background check is an essential part of corporate due diligence, allowing you to get a full and complete picture of who potential clients or partners may be. This helps uncover issues, complications, or prior infractions – allowing you to enter a professional relationship with your eyes open and free from hidden harm.

GPS Tracking: A cost effective and efficient method of tracing the movements of an individual to confirm or deny your suspicions. This could be investigating if an employee is using a business car for personal use, checking to see if an employee on sick leave if you suspect they’re not ill, and to ensure that cargo is transported safely and securely.

Tracing Action: People can be hard to locate, even in an ‘always on’ world. This can range from sourcing missing family members, debtors, or individuals you are keen to reach out and contact. This allows you to mend fences, resolve long standing issues, and enjoy peace of mind about those you have not heard from in a long time.

And much more, depending on your specific needs and unique circumstances.

Find out more

If you want to learn more about how a private investigator can help with your unique situation, our team at Insight Investigations are here to help. With 30 years of professional experience, our highly trained investigators work with you to ensure that your issues are addressed promptly, safely, and with the highest standards of professional care.

You can view our full list of services online. Or if you have specific questions or queries, please do not hesitate to get in touch and let our team know exactly what you need for your unique circumstances.